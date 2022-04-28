GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 81,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 50,423 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 268,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 867,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,205,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

