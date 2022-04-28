GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $225,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 404 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $580.24. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,996. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $581.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.