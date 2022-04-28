GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $182.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average is $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.