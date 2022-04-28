GYL Financial Synergies LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $200.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average of $231.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

