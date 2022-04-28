H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 76.8% in April

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HCYT stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. H-CYTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

