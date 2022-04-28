H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 76.8% in April

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HCYT stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. H-CYTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
