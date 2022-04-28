Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 2,672 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.50. 175,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,091,861. The company has a market cap of $315.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

