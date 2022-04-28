Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 464.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.17. 92,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,864. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.

