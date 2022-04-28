Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys 664 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 85,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.91. 266,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.94.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

