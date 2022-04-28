Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys 960 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. 1,798,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,065,584. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $224.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

