Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys 9,653 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.63. 509,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,126. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

