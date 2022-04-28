Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Target by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.24. 151,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,791. The company has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.22. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

