Hayek Kallen Investment Management Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.54. 298,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,091,861. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.