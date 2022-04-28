Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

PM traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 110,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,775. The company has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

