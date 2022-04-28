Hayek Kallen Investment Management Makes New $7.44 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $103.46. The company had a trading volume of 679,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,599. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.67 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

