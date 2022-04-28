Hayek Kallen Investment Management Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.47. 80,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,704. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.