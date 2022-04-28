Hayek Kallen Investment Management Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.90. 118,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,285. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average of $132.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.