Hayek Kallen Investment Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 207,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $55.67.
