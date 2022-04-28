Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Down 67.5% in April

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

