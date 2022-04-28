HC Wainwright Trims Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Target Price to $4.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

RKDA opened at $0.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.43. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 216.22% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

