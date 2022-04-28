Head-To-Head Analysis: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fiverr International and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bread Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $139.88, suggesting a potential upside of 171.60%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -21.84% -14.47% -5.51% Bread Financial 19.75% 43.42% 4.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Bread Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $297.66 million 6.36 -$65.01 million ($1.78) -28.93 Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.82 $801.00 million $16.02 3.35

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

