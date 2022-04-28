Head to Head Comparison: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Accuray -2.82% -3.98% -0.51%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lucid Diagnostics and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 484.52%. Accuray has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.02%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Accuray.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Accuray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $500,000.00 157.97 -$28.08 million N/A N/A Accuray $396.29 million 0.66 -$6.31 million ($0.13) -21.77

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Accuray on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its lead products include EsoGuard, a laboratory developed esophageal DNA test; and EsoCheck, a esophageal cell collection device. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated radiation therapy system designed for the treatment of a range of cancer types. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

