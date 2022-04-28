Head to Head Contrast: American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) & Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tupperware Brands and American Rebel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands $1.60 billion 0.50 $18.60 million $0.34 51.77 American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tupperware Brands has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tupperware Brands and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands 1.10% -102.22% 14.58% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tupperware Brands and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.09%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than American Rebel.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats American Rebel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It distributes its products to approximately 70 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About American Rebel (Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

