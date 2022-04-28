Head-To-Head Contrast: C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -183.23% -22.85% -17.50% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for C4 Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.22, suggesting a potential upside of 252.79%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 9.42 -$83.89 million ($1.82) -4.86 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C4 Therapeutics.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

