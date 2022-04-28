Head to Head Review: California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 10.61 $67.83 million $1.94 13.81 California Resources $1.89 billion 1.68 $612.00 million $7.49 5.40

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 75.11% 63.57% 61.31% California Resources 32.40% 42.74% 14.87%

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. California Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 132.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. California Resources pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and California Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00

California Resources has a consensus price target of $57.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.43%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats California Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

