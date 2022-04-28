HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 120,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,672. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $592.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 45.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HealthStream by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.