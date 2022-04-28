Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

HEGIY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 5,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,347. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

