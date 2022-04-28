Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

NYSE:HSY traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,821. Hershey has a twelve month low of $158.50 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

