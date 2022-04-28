Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Hexcel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,983. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.