High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,087 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.7% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 580,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.02. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

