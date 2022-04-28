High Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 2.0% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR traded down $20.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $461.49. 3,211,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $449.58 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.92.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.72.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.