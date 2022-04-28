High Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,010 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 16,528,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,042,387. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

