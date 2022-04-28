High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in TJX Companies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 92,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Page Arthur B increased its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 36,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 39,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.34. 4,222,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.