High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.5% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.16. The company had a trading volume of 959,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.29 and a 200-day moving average of $256.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.