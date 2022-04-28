High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,092 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,423. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.