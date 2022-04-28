High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.29. 22,930,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,403,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $112.69 and a 1-year high of $189.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

