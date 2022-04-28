High Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,175,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,891. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $201.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

