Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will post $363.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 401,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $11.87. 1,211,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,843. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.