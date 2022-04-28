Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results were hurt by a decline in revenues. Despite the expected rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates might continue to put pressure on margins in the near term. A decline in mortgage origination volumes might adversely impact the segment’s performance and, hence, is concerning. Nevertheless, the rise in loan demand, a solid deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income are expected to keep supporting the company’s top-line growth. Hilltop Holdings’ restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, elevated expenses are expected to hurt profits to an extent.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.26.

HTH stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 13.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

