HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Shares Down 1.3%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $17.00. 22,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 17,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.80.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HireQuest by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HireQuest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HireQuest by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

