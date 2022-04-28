Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,250 at Credit Suisse Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,085 ($13.83) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.77) price objective (down from GBX 1,177 ($15.00)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Investec raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 870 ($11.09) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $893.01.

Shares of HCXLF remained flat at $$12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

