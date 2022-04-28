Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

HCHDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.98) to GBX 376 ($4.79) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 205 ($2.61) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hochschild Mining stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,328. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

