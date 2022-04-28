Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Raised to CHF 55

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from CHF 54 to CHF 55 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 70 to CHF 58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Holcim from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Holcim has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

