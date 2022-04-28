Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.93. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 107,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

