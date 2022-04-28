Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.62. The stock had a trading volume of 65,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

