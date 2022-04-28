HOPR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $551,818.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, HOPR has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $28.17 million and $551,818.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.23 or 0.07294115 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00055692 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

