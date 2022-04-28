Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 2,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $795.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

