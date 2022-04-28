HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of HubSpot worth $48,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 52.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.41. 5,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,020. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.11 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -220.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

