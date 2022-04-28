HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $535.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $690.00 to $535.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $710.24.

HUBS stock opened at $369.01 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $367.11 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -220.96 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in HubSpot by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

