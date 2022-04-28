Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 72,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after acquiring an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

