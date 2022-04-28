Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.
Shares of HPP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 72,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.63%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.