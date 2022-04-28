Humaniq Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,926.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 15% against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $36,926.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

